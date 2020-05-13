CBS News’ David Begnaud posted this video of an American Airlines flight flying from Puerto Rico to Miami that doesn’t seem to be practicing social distancing:

A woman leaving San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning sent this video of her @AmericanAir flight. She was “very angry” at how crowded the flight was. @AmericanAir says there were 27 empty seats, 145 were full. There is no federal guideline for airlines on how to social distance. pic.twitter.com/ByiNnmAVVN — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 13, 2020

Well, at least they were wearing masks:

The passenger also sent this picture. The flight was from San Juan to Miami.@AmericanAir says if a customer does not want to fly, we have flexible waivers that enable customers to rebook. pic.twitter.com/uZjbcoKrSR — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 13, 2020

Now, compare that video to the one we told you about from a restaurant in Castle Rock, Colorado that opened for dine-in brunch on Mother’s Day:

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

American Airlines got a bailout and is still refusing to practice social distancing in the air. The Colorado restaurant? Well, THEY lost their license. And keep the airline model in mind when restaurants are allowed to open up but must cut their capacity in half. We’ll bet that they don’t get to just ignore that whenever they want to.

