CBS News’ David Begnaud posted this video of an American Airlines flight flying from Puerto Rico to Miami that doesn’t seem to be practicing social distancing:

Well, at least they were wearing masks:

Now, compare that video to the one we told you about from a restaurant in Castle Rock, Colorado that opened for dine-in brunch on Mother’s Day:

American Airlines got a bailout and is still refusing to practice social distancing in the air. The Colorado restaurant? Well, THEY lost their license. And keep the airline model in mind when restaurants are allowed to open up but must cut their capacity in half. We’ll bet that they don’t get to just ignore that whenever they want to.

