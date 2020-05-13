480,000 colleges students in the California State University system learned last night that classes, for the most part, will be online only starting in the fall semester:

Some labs will still be in person (but it’s not sure how that will work of students aren’t on campus):

This could also throw the college football season into total disarray:

This decision would affect three FBS and two FCS programs:

What will a schedule look like in, say, the Mountain West with these three school sitting it out?

All eyes right now on the University of California system, which would include UCLA and Berkeley:

