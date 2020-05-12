Spotted at today’s Senate hearing on the government’s response to coronavirus, Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) wearing gloves. In his office:

Why is Sen. Pat Roberts wearing gloves… fancy gloves… at home/office? But no mask? — Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) May 12, 2020

Alrighty then:

Sen. Pat Roberts, Kansas, going with the gloves at coronavirus hearing. https://t.co/qLBmwzMhbv "Kansas is going through a tough time." pic.twitter.com/rr0Uc84Bq5 — Dan Vergano (@dvergano) May 12, 2020

And then he touched his face, making the use of said gloves worthless:

Sen. Pat Roberts R-KS – wearing gloves in his office – says his state, "Kansas is going through a tough time" with virus outbreaks at meatpacking plants. pic.twitter.com/y31AO8NZw1 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 12, 2020

And they’re in charge of policy?

Senator Pat Roberts decided to wear gloves for Fauci’s Senate briefing and touched his own face with them in his first 3 second on camera. #weareledbyidiots — GM Bennett (@Trivial_Minded) May 12, 2020

This is not going well:

Why is Sen. Roberts wearing disposable gloves during a remote Senate hearing? Oh, and he just touched his face with those gloves. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PHE2FAuvDY — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) May 12, 2020

***