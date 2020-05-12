Dr. Anthony Fauci, in response to a question from Sen. Bernie Sanders, said the death toll from COVID-19 is “likely higher” than the currently reported 80,000-plus deaths:

Sen Sanders: Is the number of ppl who died from COVID-19 likely higher? Dr. Fauci says most experts feel the number of deaths are likely higher than the official U.S. numbers. He adds, "I think you are correct that the number is likely higher…almost certainly it is higher." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 12, 2020

An important reminder that the reported U.S. death toll from Covid-19, 80,897, is an undercount: "Most of us feel that the # of deaths are likely higher" than 80,000, Dr. Fauci says. "It almost certainly is higher." pic.twitter.com/wlzkCknwn8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 12, 2020

