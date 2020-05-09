Here we go again. . .
The Washington Post is reporting that there’s a potential problem with President Trump declaring Mar-a-Lago as his permanent address after he switched his residency from New York to Florida:
Trump made Florida his official residence. He may have also made a legal mess. https://t.co/rJr1wBxOrP
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 8, 2020
You see, the club is involved in a long-running dispute over adding a dock to the property. And as part of that fight, opponents of the dock discovered a document from 1993 where then businessman Trump said he would not live at the club:
Trump’s attorney assured local officials in Palm Beach before they voted to approve the Mar-a-Lago club in 1993 that he would not live there; now he says it's his residence (for voting and tax purposes) https://t.co/pBTHJk9znT
— David Wessel (@davidmwessel) May 8, 2020
And since then, the club has been taxed as a private club and not a residence:
The property is taxed as a private club — not as a residence. https://t.co/FQTDvFMEji
— Michele Miller (@MicheleMiller52) May 8, 2020
This group wants the president to either stop running Mar-a-Lago as a club or make him find a new address somewhere else in Florida:
Inject this story directly into my veins https://t.co/CqRsqY73g6 pic.twitter.com/pz6IGsIzKt
— Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) May 8, 2020
Here it comes. . .
Did the president commit “voter fraud,” they ask:
Hidden in this… Did Trump commit voter fraud in Florida by saying Mar a Lago was his home, when he previously signed an agreement saying it could not be a private residence, but was a "club?"https://t.co/UjnBcGZhcD
— Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) May 8, 2020
The White House hasn’t responded to the article, but we’ll keep you posted.
