Do you know someone diagnosed with coronavirus? (This editor lived in NYC for 20+ years and Miami for 10 and I only know of 1 confirmed case, and that was in California).
We ask because this poll of New York and NYC residents is pretty shocking, comparatively so.
In New York City, 76% say they personally know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus and 46% know someone who has died from it:
Three in four New York City voters (76%) say they personally know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll.
Almost half (!) of voters in New York City (46%) say they personally know someone who has died from coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
There’s a racial component to this as well:
Has anyone you personally know died from the coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll in New York state:
White voters:
27% yes
72% no
Non-white voters:
47% yes
52% no
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
This is what’s causing the disconnect between the national media, out of New York City and DC, and the rest of America. They are living a different reality than millions of us, and it shows. President Trump, for example, is far below Gov. Cuomo in terms of approval rating in the state:
Approval rating on handling the coronavirus response among New York state voters via Quinnipiac poll:
Governor Cuomo: 81% approve, 17% disapprove
President Trump: 35% approve, 61% disapprove
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
TBH, we’re shocked Mayor de Blasio is this high:
Approval rating on handling the coronavirus response among New York City voters via Quinnipiac poll:
Governor Cuomo: 87% approve, 11% disapprove
Mayor de Blasio: 63% approve, 30% disapprove
President Trump: 25% approve, 72% disapprove
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
Now ask yourself this question. We’d gather that the number is much higher for the rest of America:
A majority of New York City voters say the coronavirus outbreak has caused financial hardship for them or others in their household (57%) and they are very or somewhat concerned about paying their bills over the next month (51%) via new Quinnipiac poll.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
Things getting back to normal is split:
In a year from now, do you think your state will be back to normal, or don't you think so? (via new Quinnipiac poll)
Among New York state voters:
47% yes, back to normal a year from now
47% no, not back to normal a year from now
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
While the restaurant number is scary for New York businesses, we’d like to see how that polls in states with a low number of coronavirus cases. There could be hope, especially since restaurants in New York City — small, crowded — don’t necessarily look like the restaurants you go to in your home cities:
New York state voters on feeling comfortable going to … in the next few weeks via new Quinnipiac poll:
Visit friends: 56% yes, 42% no
Workplace: 47% yes, 48% no
Restaurant: 27% yes, 70% no
Airplane: 23% yes, 76% no
Public transit: 20% yes, 77% no
Sports event: 14% yes, 84% no
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020
