Readers, we’re curious. . .

Do you know someone diagnosed with coronavirus? (This editor lived in NYC for 20+ years and Miami for 10 and I only know of 1 confirmed case, and that was in California).

We ask because this poll of New York and NYC residents is pretty shocking, comparatively so.

In New York City, 76% say they personally know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus and 46% know someone who has died from it:

Three in four New York City voters (76%) say they personally know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll. Almost half (!) of voters in New York City (46%) say they personally know someone who has died from coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

There’s a racial component to this as well:

Has anyone you personally know died from the coronavirus via new Quinnipiac poll in New York state: White voters:

27% yes

72% no Non-white voters:

47% yes

52% no — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

This is what’s causing the disconnect between the national media, out of New York City and DC, and the rest of America. They are living a different reality than millions of us, and it shows. President Trump, for example, is far below Gov. Cuomo in terms of approval rating in the state:

Approval rating on handling the coronavirus response among New York state voters via Quinnipiac poll: Governor Cuomo: 81% approve, 17% disapprove President Trump: 35% approve, 61% disapprove — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

TBH, we’re shocked Mayor de Blasio is this high:

Approval rating on handling the coronavirus response among New York City voters via Quinnipiac poll: Governor Cuomo: 87% approve, 11% disapprove Mayor de Blasio: 63% approve, 30% disapprove President Trump: 25% approve, 72% disapprove — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

Now ask yourself this question. We’d gather that the number is much higher for the rest of America:

A majority of New York City voters say the coronavirus outbreak has caused financial hardship for them or others in their household (57%) and they are very or somewhat concerned about paying their bills over the next month (51%) via new Quinnipiac poll. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

Things getting back to normal is split:

In a year from now, do you think your state will be back to normal, or don't you think so? (via new Quinnipiac poll) Among New York state voters: 47% yes, back to normal a year from now

47% no, not back to normal a year from now — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

While the restaurant number is scary for New York businesses, we’d like to see how that polls in states with a low number of coronavirus cases. There could be hope, especially since restaurants in New York City — small, crowded — don’t necessarily look like the restaurants you go to in your home cities:

New York state voters on feeling comfortable going to … in the next few weeks via new Quinnipiac poll: Visit friends: 56% yes, 42% no

Workplace: 47% yes, 48% no

Restaurant: 27% yes, 70% no

Airplane: 23% yes, 76% no

Public transit: 20% yes, 77% no

Sports event: 14% yes, 84% no — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 6, 2020

***