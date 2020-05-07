This is a legit big f*cking deal moment for the White House right now as a member of the U.S. Navy described as a “personal valet” to President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19:

This was confirmed by the White House:

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have since tested negative:

And the president has every right to be “upset.” How did the testing miss this???

