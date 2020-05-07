This is a legit big f*cking deal moment for the White House right now as a member of the U.S. Navy described as a “personal valet” to President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19:

Breaking: A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN has learned, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.-@kaitlancollins reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 7, 2020

This was confirmed by the White House:

WH confirms CNN reporting on a personal valet for President Trump testing positive for coronavirus: “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.“ — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 7, 2020

Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have since tested negative:

Important point from the statement by spokesman Hogan Gidley: “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 7, 2020

And the president has every right to be “upset.” How did the testing miss this???

"Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that [his personal] valet had tested positive" for coronavirus. https://t.co/qcOas0nGM7 — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) May 7, 2020

***