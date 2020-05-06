Steve Krakauer crunched the numbers and separated out New York and other hard-hit states and it really gives a better look at how the United States is doing overall as we battle the coronavirus:

I love my friends and family on the East Coast, but let’s go through a quick thought experiment here on Twitter about perception and reality. Let’s say we isolate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington D.C. as its own country. 1/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

First up, isolating New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and DC gives you a per capita rate of 1,008 deaths per 1 million residents for just those states:

This country – NY, NJ, CT, MA, DC – would have 39.5 million residents, and, as of this morning, would have 39,805 coronavirus deaths. That’s a per capita rate of 1008 COVID-19 deaths per 1 million residents.https://t.co/W5fTQrdnkB Compare that to the REST of America… 2/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

Now, compare that to the rest of American and the rate is 104 deaths per 1 million residents:

The rest of the country – the other 46 states without DC – has 291.5 million residents, and 30,314 coronavirus deaths as of this morning. That would be a per capita rate of 104 COVID-19 death per 1 million residents. 3/ pic.twitter.com/d7y9QnOzhM — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

America, minus NY, NJ, CT, MA and DC, gives us a similar result to Canada:

America minus the 39.5 million residents in NY, NJ, CT, MA and DC has a per capita coronavirus death rate of just 104. Compare that to where it is now – 218… more than double. And compare it to the rest of the world (104 even better than Canada!)… 4/https://t.co/UVBBFwNzrb pic.twitter.com/Gn1jz15sgL — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

There really are two Americas and then need totally different responses:

The key point in all of this is: The media has focused attacks on red states, lockdown easing in the South, GOP governors who never implemented official “stay at home” orders – when there is no evidence these states are being affected in a comparable way to the East Coast. 5/ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

Now, let’s look at individual states. Look at New York (No. 4 in population) compared to Florida (No. 3) and Texas (No. 2):

Last thing on this. Compare COVID-19 per capita death rates: Most:

NY (1,283), NJ (931), CT (735), MA (617) – and DC (386) Compare to some others:

Florida (71), Texas (34), Georgia (125), Nebraska (41), Oklahoma (63), Arkansas (27), S Dakota (28), Wyoming (12). /6 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 5, 2020

Whoa. That’s HUGE. Keep these numbers in mind as we debate opening up individual states.

