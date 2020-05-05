President Trump is on a tear against The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans who put out a new ad criticizing his coronavirus response.

George Conway, in particular, seems to have gotten his attention:

Here’s the ad which replaces Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” with “Mourning in America” and ends with, “With another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

The president also tweeted about it this morning, calling George Conway “Moonface”:

Would anyone have even paid attention to the video if the president didn’t go all DEFCON 1 on it?

People were giving it a pass until the tweetstorm:

He gave them EXACTLY what they wanted:

Sigh.

***

