The Utah Highway Patrol stopped this 5-year-old, on the highway no less, reportedly on his way to…California:

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Apparently, the most awesome 5-year-old in the state of Utah got into an argument with his mom because she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini so he took matters into his own hands:

His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Guys, there’s dashcam footage. We’re legit LOLing at the trooper’s reaction when he asks, “How old are you?”:

Someone step up and sponsor this little guy:

And we have no idea what they did to his face:

I love this story—but a bit confused on why it looks like there's a turtle on this kids face. https://t.co/wp5ii66adn — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) May 5, 2020

***