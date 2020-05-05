LOL. During a news briefing video released on Facebook, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appeared to say a curse word while discussing the guidelines to open up the economy.

“Again, I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they f*cking can follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe.”

Watch and listen for yourself:

SOUND UP: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice REALLY wants businesses to follow #COVID19 guidelines. pic.twitter.com/LnA76UyuOj — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 5, 2020

Gov. Justice later posted a second video saying it was an “audio glitch”:

“Today at our news briefing, there was an audio glitch,” Justice said in the video statement. “And it sounded like I had said a bad word – a word I would never say nor have I ever said. No possibility in any way shape, form or fashion.”

Too bad. We really like the version with the f-bomb:

Justice followed up later in the day saying there was an audio glitch during his Monday news conference. pic.twitter.com/R4CFWbtyyn — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 5, 2020

***