LOL. During a news briefing video released on Facebook, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appeared to say a curse word while discussing the guidelines to open up the economy.

“Again, I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they f*cking can follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe.”

Watch and listen for yourself:

Gov. Justice later posted a second video saying it was an “audio glitch”:

“Today at our news briefing, there was an audio glitch,” Justice said in the video statement. “And it sounded like I had said a bad word – a word I would never say nor have I ever said. No possibility in any way shape, form or fashion.”

Too bad. We really like the version with the f-bomb:

***

