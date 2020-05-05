As you read about *some* beaches and parks opening around Florida, not so much in Miami where the popular South Pointe Park at the tip of South Beach has been closed until further notice after a weekend of non-compliance with social distancing rules:

Appears that rules weren’t followed at South Pointe Park, and now it’s closed again. https://t.co/ESkt3WOF7C — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 4, 2020

But what get us is that there is absolutely no standard for these rules, nationally or in Florida. This isn’t even that crowded!

After busy crowds — many not wearing face masks — packed South Pointe Park over the weekend, Miami Beach announced Monday that it has shut down the county park. The move comes just five days after it reopened under eased coronavirus restrictions. https://t.co/wTmbV0sqhG — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 4, 2020

The parks in New York City that we told you about on Sunday had a much higher density, and that’s in the corona epicenter!

Atardecer South Pointe, Miami Beach

En 10 minutos cierran el parque que está a tope😷 pic.twitter.com/ODbb6jrdiD — Opy (@OpyMorales) May 3, 2020

They acted in “good faith” they said:

.@CityManagerMB statement on South Pointe Park closure. "There is no way to effectively enforce social distancing when hundreds of individuals refuse to do so. The best way to protect our residents and first responders is to keep it closed until further notice." pic.twitter.com/HaPrsnu6hA — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) May 4, 2020

Keep in mind, many of these gathering are probably the same people they’ve been quarantined with for the last 45 days or so. The risk here is low:

Here are some of the sights and aounds around Miami-Dade's parks and marinas today, the first full weekend of eased restrictions after 6 weeks of lockdown. 1/?? Miami reggeaton artist Henry Laso El Encuyé filmed a music video at South Pointe Park. He doesn't like face masks pic.twitter.com/4biTYwkRnl — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) May 2, 2020

Insane. Just insane:

South Pointe was busy, and many people were not wearing masks. City Manager Jimmy Morales said in a memo today he may close the park if violations continue. pic.twitter.com/W2ashd1wpm — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) May 2, 2020

Ah, yes . . . can’t have kids playing soccer with their parents, outside:

Por esto que decidieron volverlo a cerrar para evitar la propagación del virus, también establecieron que los demás parques estarán abiertos solo entre las 7:00 am y 7:00 pm. https://t.co/kBqYqr4zwb — Univision 23 Miami (@Univision23) May 5, 2020

