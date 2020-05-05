As you read about *some* beaches and parks opening around Florida, not so much in Miami where the popular South Pointe Park at the tip of South Beach has been closed until further notice after a weekend of non-compliance with social distancing rules:

But what get us is that there is absolutely no standard for these rules, nationally or in Florida. This isn’t even that crowded!

The parks in New York City that we told you about on Sunday had a much higher density, and that’s in the corona epicenter!

They acted in “good faith” they said:

Keep in mind, many of these gathering are probably the same people they’ve been quarantined with for the last 45 days or so. The risk here is low:

Insane. Just insane:

Ah, yes . . . can’t have kids playing soccer with their parents, outside:

***

