President Trump said, “I think there will be a vaccine by the end of the year” during his coronavirus town hall on Fox News Sunday night:

. @realDonaldTrump “I think there will be a vaccine by the end of the year. Doctors will say I shouldn’t say that, but I’ll say what I think” @9NewsAUS — Tim Arvier (@TimArvier9) May 3, 2020

He did caution that doctors and experts have sai to him, “Well you shouldn’t say that”:

But it’s not just President Trump saying this. . .

Here’s former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a media favorite, who said the SAME THING on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning:

Optimism from @ScottGottliebMD on FTN: "Vaccines may be available by the fall in doses sufficient to ring-fence infections in cities, while we continue to study them to make sure they're safe and effective for mass inoculation … I think we're gonna be in a position to do that." — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 3, 2020

Gottlieb thinks "what we're going to have in the fall is hopefully multiple manufacturers that have cleared early-stage safety trials and have millions of doses that could be deployed in large-scale studies inside cities." He says drug companies are planning for such deployments. — Will Saletan (@saletan) May 3, 2020

This is good news!

It increasingly sounds like we may have workable vaccines in relatively large scale before the end of this year. Let's pray that's the case. https://t.co/XzgRveHMLK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 3, 2020

But now we wait:

Trump's coronavirus vaccine calls are 'certainly ambitious,' Roche CEO says https://t.co/JaIzguY95G — Squawk Box Europe (@SquawkBoxEurope) May 4, 2020

