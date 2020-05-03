Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now threatening to arrest people for not practicing social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus, because Chicago doesn’t have any other crimes police officers should focus on right now?

“We will shut you down, we will cite you and if we need to, we will arrest you and take you to jail”:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to people breaking social distancing orders: “We will shut you down, we will cite you and if we need to, we will arrest you and take you to jail.”pic.twitter.com/BVX2ntIY14 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2020

But then she got heckled during a tour of city in an effort to personally enforce the social distance order.

“You go home”:

After a news conference decrying house parties and telling people to stay home, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot crossed the street to tell youth outside a school to go home. One young man responded: “Y’all need to find a cure, you’re talking about go home. You go home.” pic.twitter.com/uZHhNbcS0U — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 2, 2020

Maybe it’s because people are tired of hypocrites like the mayor who defended HER visit to a hair salon as necessary?

Chicago mayor wants you to know she’s not playing games and she’ll send the cops after you and your law-breaking friends. Just as soon as she’s done having a stylist touch up that crew cut. pic.twitter.com/rALUI9xUhL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 3, 2020

It’s not going well for the mayor, that’s for sure:

As for her threat to lock up people for getting fresh air, it doesn’t make sense since she’s emptying the jails of people so they can avoid coronavirus:

and there is plenty of room, since people are being let out. This is unreal https://t.co/NfmBxH0Spd — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) May 3, 2020

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe she should focus on the real criminals? Just a thought:

Report: 17 Shot, 3 Fatally, During 36 Hours in Gun-Controlled Chicago But ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ would rather harass innocent people visiting their friends. https://t.co/MH9vHFmGj3 — John ‘Murder Hornet’ Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 3, 2020

