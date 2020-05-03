Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now threatening to arrest people for not practicing social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus, because Chicago doesn’t have any other crimes police officers should focus on right now?

“We will shut you down, we will cite you and if we need to, we will arrest you and take you to jail”:

But then she got heckled during a tour of city in an effort to personally enforce the social distance order.

“You go home”:

Trending

Maybe it’s because people are tired of hypocrites like the mayor who defended HER visit to a hair salon as necessary?

It’s not going well for the mayor, that’s for sure:

As for her threat to lock up people for getting fresh air, it doesn’t make sense since she’s emptying the jails of people so they can avoid coronavirus:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe she should focus on the real criminals? Just a thought:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoLori Lightfoot