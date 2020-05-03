A NYPD officer is now under investigation after video surfaced showing him punching and then arresting a bystander during an arrest of two other people for what started as a reported violation of Mayor de Blasio’s social distancing order:

The NY Daily News identified the officer as Francisco Garcia:

According to the NYDN report, “Garcia has since been placed on modified desk duty and stripped of his gun and badge, according to police sources”:

More from the NYDN:

The mayhem began when cops approached a group not following social distancing mandates aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. Some of the group dispersed but others refused to, cops said, and responding officers found a large amount of marijuana in open view, according to police.

And Mayor Bill de Blasio “was really disturbed” by it:

Oh really? Who could have predicted that ordering cops to enforce social distancing could go wrong?

As you can see, enforcement of the policy is uneven, at best:

