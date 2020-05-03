Guys, it’s not just the red states or Trump supporters. Stanford professor Keith Humphreys reports “science-friendly Palo Alto” is experiencing “lockdown fatigue” as well:

I live under the longest-running lockdown in the USA, and over the past two weeks on my government-permitted walk I would estimate that the number of people out and about has tripled.

Lockdown fatigue is real, even in science-friendly Palo Alto. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) May 3, 2020

And, no, they’re not all wearing masks:

Are the people mostly wearing masks where appropriate though? — AnnaDistracted (@DistractedAnna) May 3, 2020

Less than 10% of the people I saw on my 45 minute walk yesterday were wearing masks, but most did keep physical distance from other walkers. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) May 3, 2020

Shouldn’t politicians have expected this?

UK psychologists did in fact point this out before any lockdowns started, and they were mostly ignored. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) May 3, 2020

Our side certainly has been predicting this:

Couple weeks back I said I didn't see this lasting past mid-May, and that is still seeming about right. Gonna be a gradual process of people ignoring it, areas relaxing restrictions, and the more timid gradually coming back out though. https://t.co/REKqIk6l5F — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) May 3, 2020

If politicians want Americans to stay locked down, they need to do a better job:

So many reasons. The weather is getting better. People mostly aren't seen the virus hit them. Usual burnout. But the biggest reason is: Leaders at all levels really have not made the case to the public to continue these lockdowns; the "Trust us" narrative won't fly. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 3, 2020

This “open-ended” aspect with them is total BS:

People would've cooperated if they'd been given a date and a plan for getting to it. Instead, the lockdowns effectively became open-ended, and as soon as that happened any chance of keeping them going evaporated. Memorial Day would've worked. It's way too late now. https://t.co/sYS1w9IWvy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 3, 2020

Plus, state governments have done a pretty crappy job getting people the benefits they’ve been promised:

If governments want to keep things/people locked up longer, they must be much more liberal with the disbursement of funds to replace lost income/wages. They’re not. — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) May 3, 2020

Yep:

Yep. Government cannot demand people stay home and not work if they aren’t going to help. It’s a super simple equation. Agreeing or disagreeing is meaningless. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2020

