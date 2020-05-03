It was gorgeous in New York City this weekend but Mayor de Blasio is angry about it:

We have another day of warm weather ahead of us. Don’t give up on the progress we’ve made together, New York City. Keep social distancing. Keep covering your face. Be smart. Be safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

And he’s promising NYPD enforcement of those not practicing social distancing:

The vast majority of New Yorkers are sticking to social distancing. But some are not getting the point, as we’ve seen this weekend in Hudson River Park. I have instructed the NYPD to increase enforcement in that park. Anyone who ignores instructions by an officer gets a summons. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

Here’s Hudson River Park. Do you see any cops? People are comparing this to his outrage at the funeral for a rabbi in Brooklyn last week:

Once again, the Hudson River Park is packed. No masks, no social distancing 0 cops breaking it up 0 tweets from @NYCMayor I guess you can only spread the virus if you run a small business, go to church, or attend a Jewish funeral pic.twitter.com/AzqT1gpNT7 — Jewish Deplorable ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrumpJew) May 3, 2020

Not many masks, too:

Christopher Street Pier – 4:48pm. Not sure if the message is getting through. pic.twitter.com/RXNQ5pUWkn — Lachlan Cartwright (@LachCartwright) May 3, 2020

And it’s not just this park. Here’s Central Park on Saturday:

What a beautiful day it was! People practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather at Central Park's Sheep Meadow. More photos: https://t.co/JEpYQbGecz pic.twitter.com/ZhvyVu2POz — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 3, 2020

And here’s the park next to Mayor de Blasio’s Manhattan residence:

"Throngs of people — many without face masks — camped out on blankets, towels & chairs on the lawns in Carl Schurz Park, just a stone’s throw from the mayor’s official residence at Gracie Mansion" by @ParnellWesley @davidgoldiner, et al: https://t.co/CFB4ophE5o#coronavirus — Azi™ (@Azi) May 3, 2020

When fewer people than this gathered on a Florida beach, we remember the national media throwing a fit. But in New York City? Nah:

Hundreds of sunbathers pack out New York's Central Park during coronavirus lockdown as cops hand out masks https://t.co/FQdzo0NxOj — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) May 3, 2020

Life finds a way:

Guerrilla haircut, family style: Central Park, NYC. pic.twitter.com/znOfrRRPbI — Gary Levin (@GaryMLevin) May 3, 2020

