Meet Florida man Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer and founder of the MakeMyDay PAC that’s raising money for Dems, and his message of how dangerous it is to open the beaches in Florida because of the coronavirus:

Uhlfelder’s plan is to travel around the state dressed in this Grim Reaper costume to raise money for Dems:

His problem, however, is that Florida hasn’t seen a spike in cases in Duval County which prompted outrage two weeks ago when it opened up the beaches for exercise and such:

Oh, and he’s also suing the state of Florida to keep the beaches shut:

What’s funny is that there’s nothing wrong happening in this photo. Floridians are being responsible. Shouldn’t that be praised?

