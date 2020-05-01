Blue-check lib Chris D. Jackson (Twitter bio: Dad, Husband, Local Elected Official, Fmr. State Director @YEOnetwork, Fmr. Dem. Party Chair, Animal Rescuer, Sports Fan, Science Believer, Team @JoeBiden!) is calling for an investigation of The Intercept’s Ryan Grim over his reporting on Tara Reader an her sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden:

I think we shoild investigate @ryangrim for any communication he has had with Tara Reade. Remember, she telegraphed her hit job to Grim in a tweet that said "tic toc…timing." — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 1, 2020

“You know, for transparency”:

Maybe Ryan and Tara should turn over all their communications related to the subject for everyone to read. Ya know, for the sake of transparency. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 1, 2020

Grim was the reporter who broke the Larry King Live story last week:

In August '93, the month Tara Reade left Biden's office, a woman called the Larry King show saying her daughter had problems at a prominent senator's office but did not want to go to the press about it. The woman was Reade's late mother. https://t.co/KHpqDlrpOG pic.twitter.com/9SnX6P6gI7 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 24, 2020

Drag him!

I'm already aware that liberals like you love fascists and want your political adversaries and journalists imprisoned. No need to declare how rotted you are: I already know. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2020

Something, something, an attack on democracy, something:

attacking reporters is ok when democrats do it apparently https://t.co/RpvGS69o4U — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 1, 2020

LOL:

Calling for an investigation into a journalist who reported out a fair but unflattering story about your weak-ass candidate is peak #BlueMAGA. Crazy how you all think the best way to beat Trump is to adopt some of his very worst habits. — Travis Reilly #AtHome (@mmmtravis) May 1, 2020

“People are losing it” and it’s only May:

this is insane. people are losing it https://t.co/51TjmvP3L9 — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) May 1, 2020

FYI, Jackson’s pinned tweet says his family has loved the Bidens for years:

My family has loved @JoeBiden for years, but the one thing I will never forget is when Joe called my Dad last year as he was battling cancer. In some of my Dad's darkest hours, Joe was there to empathize and give encouragement. It meant the world to my Dad. #WeKnowJoe (1) pic.twitter.com/x5QqshYCdB — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 26, 2020

***