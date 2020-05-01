When will it end?
There’s a new report out today that a woman named Eva Murry says Joe Biden sexually harassed her when she was 14 years old:
Eva Murry Says Joe Biden Sexually Harassed Her When She Was 14 | Law & Crime https://t.co/Squ4iQSdzZ
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 1, 2020
He allegedly complemented her on the size of her, well, you know:
A woman says she was sexually harassed by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee @JoeBiden when she was 14 yrs old. Eva Murry told @LawCrimeNews that Biden complimented her on the size of her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008.https://t.co/UFx95XsF8b
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 1, 2020
Gross:
"You're very well-endowed for 14." That's the alleged Biden quote. Yuck. https://t.co/7Hd7YvfVNf
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 1, 2020
But is this really hard to imagine?
Hard to believe… pic.twitter.com/iRKE3IicZR
— Real American (@RealAmerican78) May 1, 2020
And we eagerly await Alyssa Milano’s take on this:
Paging @Alyssa_Milano
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020
The dam is breaking?
The damn almost broke a year ago when 8 woman came forward accusing Biden of inappropriate behavior before the news cycle moved on.
Hard to not see this becoming a waterfall sooner rather than later. https://t.co/Z1JrygSGRN
— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) May 1, 2020
We. Shall. See.
***