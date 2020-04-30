Two weeks ago, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was criticized for not issuing a stay-at-home order as her state, according to the blue-check brigade, was now a corona hot spot:

it was ever thus –> South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hot spots. https://t.co/VPxEHrlDiW — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 14, 2020

According to the WaPo, there were 868 active cases in the state at the time:

And this is a glimpse into our future they said:

It also may offer a glimpse of the country’s near-term future, as pressure builds — not least from the president — to reopen after a weeks-long shutdown. Trump has been eager to get the economy on its feet again by the beginning of May after record rises in unemployment claims and dramatic falls in the stock market.

So, how’s the state doing after 17 days? Here are the numbers via the South Dakota Department of Health that show the same number of actives cases but now deaths have increased by 7 to 13:

Maybe the WaPo can do a follow up?

Hey Glenn, any update on when the big surge is coming to wreak havoc on South Dakota? https://t.co/cb3RRjXAnU — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

Certainly Rachel Maddow would be interested in this news:

Maddow, you going to discuss this one on your show? https://t.co/DmUVJpaLV8 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

This shows that you can take the disease seriously, and we are not downplaying the seriousness of it at all, but at the same time take into account that not every state looks like New York City:

How about you, Jake. Any updates on the dire situation in South Dakota? https://t.co/aB4Qh1KpBF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

Or is this going to be like the ventilators story and now that it’s not a crisis, it will just go “poof!”:

Sahil, you send some reporters to check out South Dakota? Is everything okay over there. 13 total deaths there. Better get the next piece up! https://t.co/fqIJ8uEcyY — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

We’d suggest maybe hiring some pundits from cable news who aren’t from NYC or DC to maybe get a feel for what’s going on in the rest of America:

Lol those dumb people and their freedoms, right? https://t.co/OAzs7H3hNh — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

FACT CHECK: She was right!

Ken from The New York Times, any thoughts on this? https://t.co/KSFGwIkeEv — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2020

Good job, Gov Noem:

Check out South Dakota unemployment. Lowest in the nation, no lockdown, still managing the cases. Factory time? — Isaac Latterell (@IsaacLatterell) April 30, 2020

Here’s fire fighters giving her surprise celebration to thank her for the job she’s done:

I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day! pic.twitter.com/oy0e5KO9RZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2020

Now it’s the media’s turn to get it right:

A surprise celebration for Governor Kristi Noem is thrown to honor her bold choice to keep South Dakota OPEN during the pandemic. Governor Noem went against the grain, and received tons of media scrutiny. Her state applauded her! “He who is brave is free.” -Seneca https://t.co/s6g0cYeeCo — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) April 30, 2020

