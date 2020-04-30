Meanwhile, in Oregon. . .
These Reuters photos of a strip club in Oregon operating as a drive through takeaway service confirm that we have reached the neon anime sci fi part of our future dystopia. pic.twitter.com/kRKOVz5CWE
— Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) April 30, 2020
It really is something out of a dystopian film:
Blade Runner 2069
— Colin Gallant (@ColinGallant) April 30, 2020
Is there a group discount?
— the reds (@L20Reds) April 30, 2020
The history books of this time will be something to see, that’s for sure:
"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe"
— Peter Kelly (@CybrarianPete) April 30, 2020
Or maybe they’re just “creative”?
Wait why is this dystopia. I mean it’s not my thing but let’s try to be sex positive here. They’re so creative! 😆
— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 30, 2020
Green New Deal advocates hardest hit:
All those car emissions can not be good.
— David (@BattleSausage1) April 30, 2020
And finally, “Life finds a way”:
— Andrew Fisher (@ChefFisher) April 30, 2020
***