Twitter user Michael Haz reports that his neighbors have adopted a co-op approach to homeschooling with the communal PE class being taught by a retired U.S. Marine, complete with burpees and chants.
“I don’t know but I believe, Santa comes on Christmas Eve”:
I’m dyin’ here.
Neighbors are co-op schooling while schools are closed. One neighbor, ex-Marine, is in charge of PE.
He’s got elementary school kids lined up in his back yard doing burpees and air squats while chanting “I don’l know but I believe, Santa comes on Christmas Eve.”
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020
LOL! We need more stories like this, please:
The kids are having a ball. Much laughing and yelling.
It’s like R. Leigh Ermey is doing daycare.
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020
He could sell these classe on Zoom we expect:
Um I want to join this PE class. “I BELIEVE, SIR!”
— KJ (@thekelliejane) April 29, 2020
“I hate school! I hate school! Studying at home is really cool”:
Now he’s got them marching to the lot line and back chanting “I hate school! I hate school! Studying at home is really cool!”
The kids are totally into this. It’s hilarious. And a joy to watch.
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020
Rightfully so, there will not be any video:
I wouldn’t post a video of my neighbors’ kids. They’re kids, and their privacy is important.
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 29, 2020
And it’s not just PE being taught by an expert:
Who teaches Math?
— gary stillman (@gravelmans1) April 29, 2020
One of the moms is an engineer.
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 29, 2020
America, we’re going to be alright.
***