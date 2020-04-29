Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be growing . . . claws:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we beg you, open the economy and let this man go get his manicure:

Trending

Soon. . .

This is one of the easier grooming skills to master at home, you know:

And is that clear polish?

Yes, this emoji is where we’re at:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasio