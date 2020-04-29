Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be growing . . . claws:
De Blasio's Nosfaratu nails are an unexpected side character of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AcmkeS7t0m pic.twitter.com/D3azibubCm
— Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 28, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we beg you, open the economy and let this man go get his manicure:
The poor dear, can’t get to his manicurist
— c'est moi (@ChambersReport) April 29, 2020
Soon. . .
— Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 29, 2020
This is one of the easier grooming skills to master at home, you know:
Emergency nail-clipper situation!
— The Village Sun (@TheVillageSun) April 29, 2020
And is that clear polish?
That shine tho
— Freddi Goldstein (@FreddiGoldstein) April 28, 2020
Yes, this emoji is where we’re at:
🤢
— Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 28, 2020
***