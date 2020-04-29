Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be growing . . . claws:

De Blasio's Nosfaratu nails are an unexpected side character of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AcmkeS7t0m pic.twitter.com/D3azibubCm — Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 28, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we beg you, open the economy and let this man go get his manicure:

The poor dear, can’t get to his manicurist — c'est moi (@ChambersReport) April 29, 2020

Soon. . .

This is one of the easier grooming skills to master at home, you know:

Emergency nail-clipper situation! — The Village Sun (@TheVillageSun) April 29, 2020

And is that clear polish?

That shine tho — Freddi Goldstein (@FreddiGoldstein) April 28, 2020

Yes, this emoji is where we’re at:

🤢 — Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 28, 2020

***