On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order to “ensure the continued supply of meat and poultry” after warnings from food executives that the nation faces a potential meat shortage:

And this order was instantly interpreted to mean that the president was ordering plants to stay open and put workers at risk from coronavirus:

Now, it’s true that thousands of meat-packing workers are infected with COVID-19, President Trump did not order plants to stay open:

Here’s University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck with the fact check: “Nothing in the text of the Order claims any power to force plants to ‘stay open,’ and nothing in the statutory sections on which the Order purports to rely delegates such authority.”

Here’s what’s really been ordered:

Link to the order here:

