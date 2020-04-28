The first #AmericaStrong flyover to salute our health care heroes with the Navy’s Blue Angels and USAF’s Thunderbirds will be in the skies over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia starting at noon today. Here’s the flight path along with the estimated schedule:

But officials want you to “observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover”:

(2 of 2) #AmericaStrong ANNOUNCEMENT: Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.

Stay home and stay safe! — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) April 27, 2020

More on the event here in this video:

What is America Strong? Hear what it means to the Flight Leaders of the Thunderbirds and @BlueAngels here: https://t.co/6xpp1JSW5I#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 25, 2020

#AmericaStrong.

