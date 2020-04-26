Maria Bartiromo tweeted this bit of intriguing news on retired Gen. Michael Flynn on Sunday, saying sources are telling her that he’ll be “completely exonerated this week”:

“Whoa” is right:

Trending

Now, we don’t know exactly what she’s talking about, but Rep. Devin Nunes said this morning that Flynn was “framed” but the government:

And there’s reporting that John Durham is “investigating the leaks of potentially classified information to the media” on Flynn:

But, wait . . . there’s more! Catherine Herridge adds:

And:

We’ll have to wait to find out more, but, buckle up.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michael Flynn