Bill Gates did an interview with CNN over the weekend where he praised China for all the wonderful things they did to stop the spread of coronavirus:

What is he smoking? Via the State Department, “We still don’t have the transparency and openness we need in China”:

The video has already been picked up by “Chinese State propagandists” to defend China:

More from Chen Weihua, China Daily EU Bureau Chief:

You can kiss up to Gates all you want, but it’s not going to work:

