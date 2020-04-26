Bill Gates did an interview with CNN over the weekend where he praised China for all the wonderful things they did to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Bill Gates claims that criticisms of how China lied and covered up the coronavirus is a “distraction”: “China did a lot of things right at the beginning … they avoided the incredible economic pain … I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said” This is all a lie pic.twitter.com/RlbwV0fUcA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2020

What is he smoking? Via the State Department, “We still don’t have the transparency and openness we need in China”:

The Chinese Government hasn’t permitted American scientists to go into #China, to go into not only the Wuhan lab but wherever it needs to go to learn about this virus. There’s an ongoing pandemic. We still don’t have the transparency and openness we need in China. pic.twitter.com/yq51JH3PaG — Department of State (@StateDept) April 26, 2020

The video has already been picked up by “Chinese State propagandists” to defend China:

Chinese state propagandists promoting @BillGates defense of the Chinese government. https://t.co/EvqXJuwvfw — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) April 26, 2020

More from Chen Weihua, China Daily EU Bureau Chief:

Can’t believe there are many Americans (Trump voters?) who are against Bill Gates. He is a brilliant person who should run for President. Most people in the world highly respect him. https://t.co/P1NndlRZ4h — Chen Weihua (@chenweihua) April 26, 2020

You can kiss up to Gates all you want, but it’s not going to work:

Propaganda. — Frances Leader – Lady Trollopy-Guttersnipe (@2013Boodicca) April 26, 2020

***