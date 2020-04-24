The Intercept is out with a potential bombshell in the Tara Reade-Joe Biden story and is reporting that Reade’s mother allegedly called into “Larry King Live” in 1993 and alluded to her daughter’s sexual assault claim against Joe Biden:

If this holds up, there will be more contemporaneous evidence for Tara Reade's accusations against Joe Biden than for Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh. https://t.co/ITHugb60My — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 24, 2020

Transcript:

In August '93, the month Tara Reade left Biden's office, a woman called the Larry King show saying her daughter had problems at a prominent senator's office but did not want to go to the press about it. The woman was Reade's late mother. https://t.co/KHpqDlrpOG pic.twitter.com/9SnX6P6gI7 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 24, 2020

Watch for yourself:

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

This is damaning, but there was already more evidence against Biden than there was against Brett Kavanaugh, and you see how he was treated:

even without this piece, there is already more evidence against Biden than Kavanaugh. Reade told 3 people at the time. Ford told no one, her top witness/friend has said she doesn’t believe her, and we don’t even have evidence Ford & Kavanaugh ever *met.* Reade worked for Biden. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 24, 2020

While we agree that these SHOULD be the rules. . .

That said, as with BK, I value the presumption of innocence & don’t automatically assume JB is guilty of what is claimed. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 24, 2020

. . .these ARE NOT the rules:

If Kavanaugh is guilty, Biden is guilty. Those are the new rules, right? Believe women, something something. https://t.co/Kb24Hc0wor — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 24, 2020

100% this:

There is no way you can explain the media blackout of Joe Biden's sexual assault allegation vs. how they tried to ruin Brett Kavanaugh's life other than the fact that one is a Democrat and the other was a Republican appointed SCOTUS nominee — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2020

