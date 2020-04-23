Guys, check in with the billionaires you know because they’re not doing okay. . .
Here’s the latest Goldman Sachs billionaire Lloyd Blankfein:
It’s only now I appreciate how happy I was before Covid-19. I wish someone would have told me.
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) April 22, 2020
“Makes you think”:
makes u think https://t.co/ws5r5EMUwJ
— Portia Crowe (@PortiaCrowe) April 23, 2020
But please, please don’t try to cheer us up with that Beatles song:
lloyd starts humming "imagine" https://t.co/wycMlKbHyq
— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 22, 2020
Honest question: Where you at right now?
*sent from hamptons* https://t.co/6KGjJU2ond
— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 22, 2020
It must be really hard to be a billionaire before the pandemic strikes only to be slightly less of billionaire now:
People are sick, hungry and alone.
But let’s take a minute to strategize a plan to cheer @lloydblankfein up.
He was happier before COVID-19 https://t.co/mSxZRjieC2
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 22, 2020
Perhaps volunteer work, sir?
I am sorry to hear you are unhappy @lloydblankfein
The @SBAgov employees are too-working around the clock to service #PPP applications, while small biz face extinction.
Perhaps volunteering your time & analytical skills would cheer you up. They are hiring#togetherwerise https://t.co/mSxZRj0DKu
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 22, 2020
