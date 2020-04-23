Breaking news out of New York where Gov. Andrew Cuomo just released numbers from a preliminary antibody study that found 21.2% of New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies:

We’ll caution that these are preliminary numbers:

Trending

But, if they’re true, it’s means it’s “much more widespread but much less deadly than feared”

More details in this thread:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusNew York City