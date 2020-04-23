Jesse Kelly, who you know was one of the first people to warn of the economic calamity to come once we started shutting down our economy, is not giving President Trump a pass for what we’re going through right now. In fact, hes says “Trump has been 100% behind these lockdowns. That’s simply a fact”:

And “…you absolutely cannot absolve him of responsibility for this economic disaster”:

Jesse isn’t afraid of any criticism he may get from other Trump supporters over it:

And he thinks it’s important that people who DO support the president make their voices heard right now:

He has a warning for politicians who don’t see the resentment building ahead of November:

Remember, the 2016 election came down to fewer than 100,000 votes in three states:

Tags: coronaviruseconomyTrumpunemployment