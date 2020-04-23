Jesse Kelly, who you know was one of the first people to warn of the economic calamity to come once we started shutting down our economy, is not giving President Trump a pass for what we’re going through right now. In fact, hes says “Trump has been 100% behind these lockdowns. That’s simply a fact”:

For those who’ve convinced themselves our wrecked economy is some Leftist plot, here you go. It’s not. Much as it sucks, Trump has been 100% behind these lockdowns. That’s simply a fact. For better or worse, he owns a lot of where we are. https://t.co/U8ekpaSgje — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

And “…you absolutely cannot absolve him of responsibility for this economic disaster”:

You can get mad at me all you want. I voted for him. I’ll happily vote for him again. But you absolutely cannot absolve him of responsibility for this economic disaster. Maybe he does know more. Maybe he’s been right all along. But 30 million unemployed, he owns it. https://t.co/RtLgGfJ2tA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

Jesse isn’t afraid of any criticism he may get from other Trump supporters over it:

People are scared to get yelled at. I’m not. They also think their silence is helpful. If you’re a Trump supporter, and I am, now is the time he NEEDS to hear your disagreement. You’re not a better supporter if you just agree with everything. You’re a chump. https://t.co/2kDdrYi20a — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

And he thinks it’s important that people who DO support the president make their voices heard right now:

He’s not “getting it from all sides”. The ONLY people wanting to open are the unemployed and about 10 pundits on the Right. Virtually everyone else is telling him to keep it locked. I’ve been out of work. I care about 30 million people who can’t pay bills enough to speak up. https://t.co/GQIcIdVQBu — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

He has a warning for politicians who don’t see the resentment building ahead of November:

Trump voters were the “silent majority” last time because we live in a shame society and many didn’t want to admit they’re voting for him. I’m telling you all right now, the new “silent majority” is people FURIOUS about these lockdowns. You should see my emails. https://t.co/wsOBbRwFpv — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

Remember, the 2016 election came down to fewer than 100,000 votes in three states:

The very thought of this makes me throw up in my mouth. I want four more years of what Trump has done. But 50,000 votes are the reason you don’t have President Hillary. If you think 30 million unemployed people doesn’t risk those 50k flipping sides, you’re a moron. https://t.co/eQtiMwYGLV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2020

