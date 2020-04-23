Ready for some good news? A news study out of China (we know, we know) found that out of 318 outbreaks, only one — and that one ‘involving just 2 cases’ — occurred out-of-door while most of the others were linked to “in home or public transport”:

New: Study of 318 outbreaks in China found transmission occurred out-of-doors in only one, involving just 2 cases. Most occurred in home or public transport. Raises key chance for states to move services outdoors (religious, gym classes, restaurants, etc). https://t.co/Isg5DGxRWa pic.twitter.com/Z5n1b52h8V — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 23, 2020

So, when are all the NYC-based journos going to apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis over their shouts to “close the beaches!”?

Helps explain why there seems to have been no spring break catastrophe https://t.co/fMDbaCtdG6 — julietlapidos (@julietlapidos) April 23, 2020

Remind us again who freaked out about this?

Really puts in perspective the online freakout about runners, crowded parks, beaches etc https://t.co/VNcmmycjCb — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 23, 2020

But this was pretty obvious:

Oh, no kidding. https://t.co/5dL4D5dz47 — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 23, 2020

And open the parks and golf courses and tennis courts and let us start getting back on with our lives, safely:

Plus any other business that can safely operate out-of-doors:

DRIVE IN MOVIES! This is really important. There are plenty of businesses and that should be able to operate making use of outdoor spaces, especially as spring warms up much of the U.S. And let's start celebrating Mass outdoors! https://t.co/fptDoHN3T4 — John Carney (@carney) April 23, 2020

Even schools!

Finally, the dream of every grade schooler — class outside! https://t.co/gsTnzxQ5S6 — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) April 23, 2020

