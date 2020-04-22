If you want people to rise up and protest against coronavirus restrictions, keep arresting moms in front of their kids, because that will do it:

Here’s another angle:

Mother arrested in Meridian, Idaho for letting kids play in park

The woman, Sarah Brady, was charged with “trespassing on a closed playground“:

Brady was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday evening. Technically, it wasn’t for violating the governor’s order, but instead for trespassing on a closed playground. Both crimes carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

According to reports, this was part of a “playdate protest” against the state’s stay-at-home order:

A woman has been arrested after moms staged a 'playdate protest' in Meridian over stay at home order. After being told many times to leave, she turned her back to an officer, telling him to "Do it"

What are we even doing? Cops escalated this and gave her EXACTLY what she wanted, which will now have the opposite effect on what the governor intended:

This here is precisely how your turn reasonable people against you. I saw another angle of this video also. The mom was polite and civil. She was arrested in front of her kids.

In another incident in Idaho, a mother of 6 was given a citation for having a garage sale:

The Rathdrum Chief of Police explained the citation in a lengthy Facebook post:

In Michigan, you can’t grow your own food. In Idaho, you can’t sell stuff to feed your family. This is not America.

