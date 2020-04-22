The first rule of social media is that a politician should never, ever hold up a sign that can be easily photoshopped and turned into a meme. Apparently, nobody sent that memo to Joe Biden:
ATTENTION MINIONS:
Joe Biden is a moron.
He held up signs the other night.
Enjoy pic.twitter.com/ZU0uFavviI
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 22, 2020
Oof.
And here are some of the funnier ones we’ve seen!
“We demand to be taken seriously”:
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 22, 2020
“Where’s Hunter?”
— Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) April 22, 2020
Honestly. Where’s Hunter?
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 22, 2020
An advanced meme with Biden lying:
— 𝖕ɐɯ 𝖘ı 𝖕𝖑ɹ𝖔ʍ ǝɥʇ/hī-ˈdräk-sē-ˈklōr-ə-kwēn (@BeatriceofEste) April 22, 2020
“Look, fat”:
— I Drink w/ Your Mom (@wilkins21) April 22, 2020
Just in case he needs the help:
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 22, 2020
Yes, give him the codes to the nuclear missiles:
— Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) April 22, 2020
Dems, we warned you:
— Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) April 22, 2020
Where’s the lie?
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 22, 2020
Honest question: What happened to this painting from Epstein’s house?
— Sonny Bunch stan account (@TheNickaChew) April 22, 2020
Gotta hit Bernie:
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 22, 2020
And finally, LOL:
— Erick Collins (@ErickCollins615) April 22, 2020
