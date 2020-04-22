Sen. Mark Warner posted an Instagram video of himself making a tuna sandwich and we’ll warn you right up front that if you find mayonnaise disgusting you will not want to watch:

If Cocaine Mitch could find a way to boot him from the Senate, there’d be bipartisan support:

Watch all 3:19 of this abomination here:

Professional chef Tom Colicchio is not impressed, nor is Sam Stein who “nearly puked”:

And, yes, he made the list:

