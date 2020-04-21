This is not what the World Health Organization actually said but, sure, keep carrying that water for China, guys:

Coronavirus 'likely' to have come from animals — not a lab, WHO says https://t.co/ISA0vqmDPo — CNBC (@CNBC) April 21, 2020

Here’s the thing. . .

The debate right now isn’t if this was “created” or “manipulated” in a lab. The debate is over whether or not an accident at the lab led to this naturally occurring virus getting unleashed on the world. CNBC left that part out of their tweet:

Evidence suggests the coronavirus originated in bats in China in late 2019 and was not made in a laboratory, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. The comment from the United Nation’s health agency comes days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was trying to determine whether the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Plus, this is all based on the word of the head of the lab:

The chief investigator at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a bat expert, has told people she didn’t have a sample of this specific coronavirus before people started getting sick https://t.co/3w9QbnMRKk — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) April 21, 2020

Is there any reason we should trust a single thing she says?

Could the coronavirus have escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China? Chinese and American colleagues of virologist She Zhengli say no way, but the suspicions haven't been laid to rest. https://t.co/MqN3KGqlxD — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 21, 2020

Nope, not laid to rest AT ALL. And, no, we will not “close our stinky mouths”:

