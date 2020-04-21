What an amazing story.

Over 40 factory workers from Braskem America in Delaware County, Pennsylvania voted to literally live at their factory for 28 days and work around the clock in 12-hour shifts to make the raw materials needed for N95 masks:

From WHSV:

For 28 days straight, the team worked 12-hour shifts in two groups, making polypropylene, the raw materials used to produce a non-woven fiber used to make N95 masks, hospital gowns and sanitary wipes. TV and the occasional drive-by visit from family members were their only contact with the outside world.

The company makes polypropylene, which is a key ingredient for all types of PPE:

Free drinks for life and a Presidential Medal of Freedom are in order:

You know, we’re going to be OK after all:

