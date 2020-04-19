If you’re looking for a little good news this Sunday night, ABC News is reporting that a deal for an additional $450 billion in funding for small businesses and hospitals is “in the works” and could get agreed to tonight or tomorrow:

This breakdown is $350 billion in additional funds for small businesses with $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for testing:

According to Politico’s Burgess Everett, the “final haggling” is over the testing piece:

But it’s unknown when Congress would actually vote on a package if they agreed to it:

And this is why they should never have left D.C. in the first place:

Fingers crossed:

