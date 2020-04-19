If you’re looking for a little good news this Sunday night, ABC News is reporting that a deal for an additional $450 billion in funding for small businesses and hospitals is “in the works” and could get agreed to tonight or tomorrow:

A $450 billion aid package from Congress is in the works to fund COVID-19 testing, U.S. hospitals and small businesses in limbo. https://t.co/8VcYq3CJK3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 19, 2020

This breakdown is $350 billion in additional funds for small businesses with $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for testing:

Mnuchin says there’s topline agreement in $300bn in additional funds for PPP, $$50bn for EIDL, $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion for testing.

Says WH won’t support new money for state/local now

Still working through details.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 19, 2020

According to Politico’s Burgess Everett, the “final haggling” is over the testing piece:

New: Senate Republicans just held a conference call with President Trump, Mnuchin and Meadows. McConnell said that Democrats won't get the money they asked for for state and local governments or SNAP funding. Final haggling down to money for testing — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 19, 2020

But it’s unknown when Congress would actually vote on a package if they agreed to it:

McConnell said the Senate will take up the next tranche of aid for the as soon as possible. He was asked for the timing and said he will let people know as soon as he can. Aid package centers on PPP (small biz), money for hospitals and testing — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 19, 2020

And this is why they should never have left D.C. in the first place:

Will there have to be a roll call vote in either House or Senate? Maybe. Anyone can object and force Congress to come back. Leaders in both parties want to avoid this, but it's tricky to get everyone in Congress to agree. And this is looking like more than $400b in new spending! — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 19, 2020

Fingers crossed:

Sen. Schumer: "I'm very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning." https://t.co/twnSwRcNYP pic.twitter.com/DMTNRUIWT6 — The Hill (@thehill) April 19, 2020

***