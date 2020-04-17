Dr. Tony Fauci just briefed the press on testing and it went very well:

He was responding to criticism from earlier today where Dems said there weren’t enough tests and that President Trump needed to do more:

Part of what Dr. Fauci did was ratchet down the emotions, saying Dems asked “really reasonable questions”:

His first point was that there are communication issues and they will work to better align the what’s available with what’s needed:

He made it clear that what happened in the past is not what’s happening now:

And he said “there will be enough tests to take this country safely to phase one,” as in, begin to open up the economy:

He also made the point that it’s much more than just testing and that we shouldn’t only focus on that:

Hey, even Joe Scarborough was happy with the presentation:

Watch a clip here:

***

Tags: coronavirusFauci