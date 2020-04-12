Via Sarah Ladd of the Courier Journal in Louisville, someone scattered nails in the parking lot of the Maryville Baptist Church to, we assume, punish people who defied the state’s ban on gatherings and attended Easter services this morning:

Their plan, however, failed. What did they want to happen? Did they want to have a bunch of cars with punctured tires which would mean tow trucks and visits to a tire store? That’s not public health:

Parishioners did attend services, some with their license plates covered:

Speakers were set up outside:

Shot of the parking lot to get an idea how many folks showed up:

And then the state police arrived to put notices on cars:

Even the media (LOL):

Well, this is different than the threatened cataloging of license plate numbers:

