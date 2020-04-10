YOU. DON’T. SAY:
Preliminary data and anecdotal evidence suggest that fleeing New Yorkers may have hastened the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/l1jc2mMmzn
— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) April 10, 2020
So, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis was right then?
But DeSantis! How dare he! https://t.co/SmCn1dJJbb
— NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) April 10, 2020
Maybe it’s time for some legal action:
I want civil lawsuits over this.
I want the infected rich who fled, bringing this thing to other regions, to be drained of resource they posses. https://t.co/1ltmK1sCuO
— PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 10, 2020
At the very least, we should shame them:
I've been a long time supporter of stigma and stigmatizing– ESPECIALLY when it comes to my own people.
You see a Yankees hat? Give dirty looks! https://t.co/fuE9DK9tYZ
— ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 10, 2020
Even funnier? The subhed of the article actually argues the opposite of what the tweet says:
the tweet is directly contradicted by the subhed https://t.co/MebEuuFFfI pic.twitter.com/KSGq1Pxx9K
— Rafi Letzter (@RafiLetzter) April 10, 2020
So, which is it NYT?
