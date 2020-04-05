We really need an explanation of social-distancing rule in California. . .

As we told you on Friday, it’s apparently against the law to operate a paddle board by yourself in the ocean because of the state’s new social-distancing rules:

'Is this really about the virus anymore?' Crazy footage of paddle boarder arrested for violating California stay-at-home order by being alone on the ocean https://t.co/40IS0hNfER — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 3, 2020

But it’s totally OK to gather in large numbers right next to each other without a mask if you’re at a Farmer’s Market:

L.A.'s Farmers Markets Still Packed As Many Violate Social Distancing https://t.co/gxy3AdOH8G — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2020

And in San Diego, you get a $1000 ticket for daring to sit in your own car at the beach:

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. 22 people were cited near the beach in @EncinitasGov. Complacency is the enemy. Take #socialdistancing more seriously to stop #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/0TkRYWwNbX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 4, 2020

According to Matt Walsh, the people were just eating some food and watching the ocean and the people who did get out of their cars were more than 6 feet apart:

A friend of one of the offenders tells me everyone was sitting in their cars eating. They didn’t know each other. A few people got out of their cars but they were much more than 6 feet apart. Sheriff’s department rolled up, gave them citations, filmed it, put it on social media. https://t.co/WAVFEJaJ9O — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 4, 2020

Even worse, this clown defended it and warned people of jail time:

This is a legally enforceable order issued under California law-Govt. Code section 8665. It's a crime to violate this order and you may be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or six months behind bars or both for doing so. #StayHomeSaveLives #WeStayAtWorkForYou #PleaseStayHomeForUs — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 4, 2020

And here’s another story out of Stockton, CA, where you can’t even fish for something to eat:

Message from a follower. Guy standing alone on the shore fishing is threatened with a fine. There is no reason for this, other than as an excuse for local officials to flex their muscles. By the way, fishing may well be an “essential” activity for those who can’t afford groceries pic.twitter.com/PQuYi9wJWZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 4, 2020

Maybe he should buy the fish at a packed Farmer’s Market instead? You know, to be safe and all.

***