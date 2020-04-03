For every lib saying President Trump should have magically done more in January to protect the U.S. from the coronavirus, Brit Hume shared this clip where Dr. Fauci says on January 21, “This is not a major threat for the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should right now be worried about.”

I yield to no one in admiration of Dr. Fauci. But this comment from January 21 should be kept in mind by those accusing anyone in the U.S. of failing to act in time against Covid 19. Watch it all the way through: pic.twitter.com/wCBHT1wfdr — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 3, 2020

Oh. Is that important? It seems important to us that the guy with the most expertise in the U.S. on this stuff wasn’t calling to shut down the entire U.S. in January as libs think President Trump should of done.

Dr. Birx said as much at the briefing today where she chastised reporters for assessing blame right now and pointed out that the WHO was against a travel ban as late as mid February:

Dr. Deborah Birx says not to play the blame game and politely nukes reporters who are trying to ask “gotcha questions” during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefings. #COVID19 #WhiteHouseBriefing pic.twitter.com/TLR6sMkfHU — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 3, 2020

And it’s likely that when all of this is over and we finally figure out what went wrong, we’ll discover that the U.S. never had a chance as 3.4 million people entered the United States from China, Italy, Spain and other coronavirus hot spots in December 2019 through February 2020:

Trump's travel bans came too late. And if he'd imposed them sooner, many of the people now screaming that he didn't act quickly enough on this crisis would have been shouting about him being a xenophobic dictator (indeed, quite a few did that anyway): https://t.co/5FhZJ49378 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 3, 2020

So, sure, still go with this BS:

Nobody saw it coming because we gouged our eyes out. https://t.co/i9wIeb8KQA — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) April 3, 2020

Deep down they all know they would have done less than the president did to shut down travel, but they will never say that out loud.

