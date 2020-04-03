For every lib saying President Trump should have magically done more in January to protect the U.S. from the coronavirus, Brit Hume shared this clip where Dr. Fauci says on January 21, “This is not a major threat for the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should right now be worried about.”

Oh. Is that important? It seems important to us that the guy with the most expertise in the U.S. on this stuff wasn’t calling to shut down the entire U.S. in January as libs think President Trump should of done.

Dr. Birx said as much at the briefing today where she chastised reporters for assessing blame right now and pointed out that the WHO was against a travel ban as late as mid February:

Trending

And it’s likely that when all of this is over and we finally figure out what went wrong, we’ll discover that the U.S. never had a chance as 3.4 million people entered the United States from China, Italy, Spain and other coronavirus hot spots in December 2019 through February 2020:

So, sure, still go with this BS:

Deep down they all know they would have done less than the president did to shut down travel, but they will never say that out loud.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humecoronavirusFauci