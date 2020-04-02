China has reopened many of the country’s wet markets which is where many experts believe the COVID-19 coronavirus started in Wuhan, China:

China's Disgusting Wet Markets Reopen, Essentially Guarantee Another Outbreak https://t.co/I0mSq0QKKy — RedState (@RedState) April 2, 2020

And according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this was a “crazy decision by China which puts the world’s health at risk”:

Just spoke with Dr. Fauci on a conference call about China's decision to reopen their wet markets. He emphatically stated this was a crazy decision by China which puts the world's health at risk. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2020

This is just asking for more trouble:

Bringing wild and exotic animals to open markets to interact with humans and other food supplies is both crazy and dangerous. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2020

So, we’re just going to be cool with that?

It’s also incredible China is just reopening wet markets again and everyone’s just like “ah well okay.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Oh, no . . . Congress is ON IT. You see, we’re going to send China a letter “urging” them to close down these disease epicenters:

Hope my Republican and Democratic Senate colleagues will sign onto my letter to the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. urging the immediate closure of these wet markets for the safety of the world at large. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2020

You think the letter will work, Sen. Graham? Because this is a direct threat aimed at us, and the rest of the world:

Tucker Carlson: "We have known for more than a decade that wet markets are a disease time bomb. This is not the first virus to emanate from them and it looks like, even after a global crisis, China continues to threaten the rest of us with wet markets."pic.twitter.com/uDTLBr7J9c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2020

And if they don’t, maybe it’s time to shut down nearly all travel with China:

If China is going to do that, then we need the halt all immigration and tourism from China. We cannot let them put America's health at risk again. https://t.co/2dUwWEG1DA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 2, 2020

