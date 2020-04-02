So, back in 2008, Congress passed a law called America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act and it’s supposed to “provide for a program for circulating quarter dollar coins that are emblematic of a national park or other national site in each State, the District of Columbia, and each territory of the United States.”

The first quarter for 2020 honors the National Park of American Samoa and it has fruit bat on the back:

People are shocked, to say the least:

2020 just keeps on rolling along:

Heads we win, tails we get a bat pandemic that kills thousands around the globe? You really have to feel sorry for the artist and the timing of it all:

The next four quarters are:

Weir Farm National Historic Site (CT)
Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (VI)
Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (VT)
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (KS)

Over to you, U.S. Mint:

***

