So, back in 2008, Congress passed a law called America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act and it’s supposed to “provide for a program for circulating quarter dollar coins that are emblematic of a national park or other national site in each State, the District of Columbia, and each territory of the United States.”

The first quarter for 2020 honors the National Park of American Samoa and it has fruit bat on the back:

Will they come out every quarter? RT @AlanaMassey: 2020 is off to a rough start but things will turn around in February when the bat quarters come out https://t.co/L7y12lrn5D pic.twitter.com/IECvS6kzWO — Joe Johnson (@JoeJohnsonOnAir) January 8, 2020

People are shocked, to say the least:

Y’all see the new 2020 Quarter? It’s some bats!!! Some freaking Bats!!!! These are the creatures that we got Coronavirus from and there’re on the new quarter? They all knew something. pic.twitter.com/PuUSax5I7R — Nate Did It (@NateDidIt_) April 2, 2020

2020 just keeps on rolling along:

Are we not going to talk about how the 2020 quarter has an image of a bat on it?! pic.twitter.com/EeLrmfIg4x — Tiffany Rousso (@TiffanyAlexis04) March 31, 2020

Heads we win, tails we get a bat pandemic that kills thousands around the globe? You really have to feel sorry for the artist and the timing of it all:

Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill discusses her work on the National Park of American Samoa Quarter. This is the first coin of 2020 in the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program. https://t.co/FZr4GxX4vV #AtBFinal6 #NPWest #SailiLouPaka #Bat @NPamericansamoa @USFWSPacific pic.twitter.com/DGyPewM6pQ — United States Mint (@usmint) January 24, 2020

The next four quarters are:

Weir Farm National Historic Site (CT)

Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (VI)

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (VT)

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (KS)

Over to you, U.S. Mint:

Can we get someone at the US Mint on the line and tell them to, oh idk, TAKE THE BATS OFF THE SPECIAL EDITION QUARTER FOR 2020?????https://t.co/XV4HA1dCkg — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) March 31, 2020

***