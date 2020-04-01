Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China’s global times, wants Americans to stop referring to the coronavirus as a Pearl Harbor-like attack:

Well, OK. Then what should we call it when a foreign power deliberately lies about a deadly virus which results in the total evacuation of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier possibly disrupting the entire Pacific fleet?

The Navy has ordered the evacuation and quarantine of most of the crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt:

Oh, and this is how our “partner” is spinning it:

Just yesterday the captain of the ship asked for help, saying the situation was “rapidly spinning out of control”:

And before you say this is just one ship, the Pentagon ordered military bases to stop releasing COVID-19 numbers:

Pay attention to this one, people.

