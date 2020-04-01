Chris Cuomo is still on the job and broadcasting from his basement even though he is suffering from COVID-19, which he says “you do not want”:

Chris Cuomo opens his show tonight by talking about his coronavirus diagnosis: "You do not want this." pic.twitter.com/pqyxgRZrBa — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 1, 2020

We wish the younger Cuomo well. We really do. But we also need to point out his highly irresponsible behavior back on February 24 when he hosted a town hall with Bernie Sanders despite having a fever:

Maybe the fever and sinus deal I am battling. But always a pleasure to do #CNNTownHall – this time with Sen Sanders…the fact remains the senator proposes ambitious spending that is not completely explained by what he has put out. But it is his case to make. Thx for watching https://t.co/f5HjGQXjVk — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2020

He was called out at the time for continuing to work without getting a coronavirus test and putting others, including the high-risk elderly socialist from Vermont at risk:

Were you tested to ensure it’s not coronavirus? — Pillow Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 25, 2020

His symptoms then were literally COVID-19 symptoms:

Do you have any idea how irresponsible you are being? pic.twitter.com/rPdOsfOa2R — Pillow Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 25, 2020

With a fever, he was right next to Sanders on stage!

There you go, @CNN. You got your answer to "How are you going to pay for it?" Now start asking it as relentlessly every time Congress boosts the military budget. pic.twitter.com/R8ZRMNuT3t — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 25, 2020

And it was obvious he was sick:

I like @ChrisCuomo but his face was ashen. — Colin Murphy (@smurph64) February 25, 2020

We’ll also note he was highly irresponsible with how he dealt with his elderly mom who, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was visiting with Chris “not that many days ago”:

Gov. Cuomo says that his elderly mother was visiting Chris at his home not that many days ago, and he decided that couldn't happen again, and that he's thinking about what might have happened if those visits hadn't been stopped quickly. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) March 31, 2020

