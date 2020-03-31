The Empire State Building in NYC was lit up like a giant siren last night and TBH it looks a little terrifying:

According to the official Twitter account for the building, this is to honor the “heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight”:

Trending

There was also a soundtrack on a local radio station:

So, will they really keep this up throughout the entire crisis? That will be months and months:

We weren’t the only ones to find it just a tad disturbing:

Here’s what it looks like from New Jersey with the USS Comfort in the shot as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusEmpire State Building