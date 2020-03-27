James Comey, for whatever dumba** reason, thought it would be a good idea to tweet out this selfie to show how he’s handling self-isolation:

Unsure how to use twitter now. Don’t know enough to tweet about #Covid19. Don’t want to tweet about Trump. Instead I will try to spread things useful, comforting, or distracting (rather than contagious) during a really hard time. Today I’ll start with my social distance selfie. pic.twitter.com/HtP0oPep0e — James Comey (@Comey) March 27, 2020

What is he, an Instagram chick?

The former FBI director’s version of “feeling cute, might delete later” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2020

Go shower and shave, please:

It’s ok to still shower dude — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 27, 2020

It really isn’t a good look for him:

Facial hair can make some people look cool. You are not one of those people. — Mer (@tripodssquad) March 27, 2020

Question: Does he dye his hair?

Stop dying your hair. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 27, 2020

Will we ever be rid of him?

And we’ll go ahead and make this post bipartisan because we’re fair like that:

Please, for the love of god, disappear from public life forever — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 27, 2020

Sir, have you considered not tweeting? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 27, 2020

We still loathe you — Scarlett Rabe 🩸🦷 (@scarlettrabe) March 27, 2020

***